ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, September 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., artists will fill the space on both sides of the lily pond to showcase their creativity.

Visitors will be entertained with live music, food, a classic car show, and more. Admission is free; it’s family-friendly and open to the public.



​Traffic Manager Tom Scheifler joined us live to share what he does and how many years he’s been involved with the event.



“Friends of Francis Park will sell the beer, wine, and mixed drinks,” Scheifler said. “The proceeds will be used for artistic improvements in the park. In the past, an estimated 10,000 people were in attendance, but organizers are expecting more this year.”



71 artists, 10 food vendors, 14 sponsor booths, 10 non-profit booths, sponsors, and nonprofits have free activities and giveaways for children with more than 50 raffle items. Tickets are just $1.

Again, Art In The Park is from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and it’s free to the public.