Showtime series features Midwest UFO Network and a bombshell report

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Midwestern network of UFO enthusiasts is featured on J.J. Abrams’ newest show. The acclaimed director digs into a possible misinformation campaign by the US government during UFO on Showtime.

Episode three is in part about MUFON. It features some critical testimony from the organization’s former international director, James Carrion. This is how Showtime describes the program:

“As the world reeled from the New York Times bombshell that revealed the government’s interest in UFOs, a few dissenting voices suggest that what looks like sincere interest might actually be a disinformation campaign. Is the U.S. government covering up the existence of aliens — or are they using the alien narrative to cover up the existence of something else?”

The acronym MUFON stands for “Mutual UFO Network.” The all-volunteer non-profit is the world’s oldest and largest UFO investigation and research organization. It is based in Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

The MUFON Board of Directors voted this year to permanently return the headquarters to Cincinnati, near Lunken Airport. Learn more about the Missouri chapter of the organization here.

Showtime’s four-part docuseries investigates the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life forms visiting Earth. The final episode is this Sunday. The show’s official description states:

“This series explores our fascination with UFOs and the influence government, private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth. Ignited by a bombshell story revealing that the Pentagon had been tracking UFOs for years, the series examines the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including testimony from eyewitnesses across the country, asking the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades-long mystery? ”