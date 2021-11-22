Shrewsbury police arrest man for damaging 18 vehicles

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Shrewsbury police have arrested someone in connection with damaging 18 vehicles between November 17 and 21. Police say the suspect threw rocks into the vehicles’ windows.

Police found a suspect based on surveillance and witness statements. Police arrested the suspect, who is a 31-year-old homeless man, overnight. The suspect is being interviewed concerning all the damages.

Police say the suspect did not give a motive for the damages.

Police say last night’s damage happened on the 7300 block of Lansdowne, 7400 block of Murdoch, the 5100 block of Exeter, and the 7800 block of Kenridge.

If you have any information or video surveillance in reference to these incidents or have unreported damages to a vehicle, please contact us at 314-645-3000.