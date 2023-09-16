ST. LOUIS – Thousands gathered in St. Louis on Saturday to enjoy the final days of summer with the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

Some balloons made it up in the air, while others stayed on ground and gave fans a close look.

Before the race, there were also some family-friendly activities and performances to celebrate the tradition of the balloon race. This year marks the 51st year of the balloon race at Forest Park.

FOX 2 spoke to many people who enjoyed a variety of activities on Saturday.