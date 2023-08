ST. LOUIS — For the third year, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is recognizing World Vasectomy Day by providing one hundred free vasectomies. They will be scheduled over three days from October 19th through the 21st in St. Louis, Rolla, and Springfield, Missouri.

The no cost vasectomies are for people who do not have insurance or have insurance that does not cover the procedure. Patients can call 314-531-7526 or visit ppslr.org/vasectomy to make an appointment.