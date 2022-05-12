ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.

It’s all a part of the national Good Food for All program to combat food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food. Families will need to sign up to reserve their produce boxes online. They will be available at eight YMCA locations.

Families can sign up to reserve their ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes at ahealthieramerica.org/stlouis

Produce pick-up times and locations:

Tuesdays: May 31 through August 16

Affinia Healthcare (Downtown St. Louis)

1717 Biddle; St. Louis, MO 63106

Pick up: Tuesdays from 9-11 am

Wednesdays: June 1 through August 17

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex

4343 W. Florissant; St. Louis, MO 63115

Pick up: Wednesdays from 11 am-1 pm

Kirkwood Family YMCA

325 N Taylor Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Pick up: Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 pm

Edward Jones Family YMCA

12521 Marine Ave, Maryland Heights, MO 63146

Pick up: Wednesdays from 2-4 pm

Emerson Family YMCA

3390 Pershall Rd; St. Louis, MO 63135

Pick up: Wednesdays from 4-6 pm

Thursdays: June 2 through August 18

Bayer YMCA

5555 Page Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112

Pick up: Thursdays from 11 am-1 pm

South City Family YMCA

3150 Sublette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

Pick up: Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 pm

Carondelet Park Rec Complex

930 Holly Hill; St. Louis, MO 63111

Pick up: Thursdays from 4-6 pm