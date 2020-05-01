Signatures submitted for Medicaid expansion ballot measure in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A coalition of medical, civic, and business individuals supporting Medicaid expansion delivered a truckload of signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office Friday. The deadline for submitting signatures to place the measure on the November ballot is May 3rd.

The petition asks Missouri voters to expand Medicaid. The program provides health care for low income and disabled individuals. Supporters say federal dollars would help cover the cost and believe expansion would lead to cost savings by lifting individuals out of poverty and producing better health outcomes.

Opponents say expansion would result in additional costs for taxpayers.

Gov. Mike Parson was asked about effort to expand Medicaid during his daily press briefing on Friday. He said he does not support expanding any program at a time with the state budget is taking a severe hit due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to have to make some tough decisions in the near future just to even think about balancing the budget,” Parson said.

The Secretary of State’s Office will now verify signatures to determine if enough valid ones have been received to allow the initiative to head to voters.