Protesters march outside St. Louis County Executive’s home after sports restrictions

ST. LOUIS – Strong reaction to the announcement that several popular fall high school sports won’t be played in St. Louis County due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Many are speaking out against the move trying to get the controversial decision reversed.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page made the announcement about fall sports Wednesday at the county administration building. A group gathered outside of Page’s home last night to make their feelings known.

Page announced that sports including football, soccer, and volleyball would not be played this fall at St. Louis County high schools because of concerns over the Coronavirus. Other low contact sports are being allowed to go forward like golf, tennis and swimming.

The group near Page’s home wanted to know why St. Louis County is limiting sports like football while student athletes in nearby areas St. Charles County and Jefferson County are being allowed to play.

Meanwhile many thousands of people have signed a change.org petition asking that fall sports be allowed to go forward in St. Louis County. The petition says that the St. Louis County Health Department is ignoring a plan by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force that would allow fall sports to be played. It also says that student athletes in St. Louis County deserve the same right to play as students in St. Charles County and across the country.

St. Louis County Executive Page says that the COVID-19 positivity rate for teens ages 15-19 in St. Louis County is 20% and that schools should move the fall sports in question to the spring.

We will see what happens as this all continues to unfold.

Latest headlines: