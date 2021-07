SIKESTON, Mo. – A Sikeston man has claimed one of five $100,000 jackpots in Missouri Lottery’s new scratch-off game.

Lewis Russell purchased his winning scratchers ticket at Break Time, a local gas station and convenience store.

Find $500, which launched June 1, is a $5 scratch-off game with approximately $9.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 winners.