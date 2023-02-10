ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing St. Louis County man.

Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, was last seen Thursday morning from a home in the 2800 block of Westlawn Street in south county. The St. Louis County Police Department says Boerschig is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Boerschig, who also goes by the name of “Mac,” left home without his medication, wallet, or cell phone. Police believe he left in a Burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate number JT01B.

Police describe Boerschig as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 573-529-8210.