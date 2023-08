BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced in a press conference that a new ride will be coming to the park in 2024.

Silver Dollar City announced the new groundbreaking of a $30 million Fire in the Hole indoor family roller coaster, which is the largest in the Midwest, according to the press release.

Some of the new features of Fire in the Hole will be:

Three drops including a water splashdown

14 show scenes with updated special effects

2 minute 51 second ride duration

Custom soundtrack with high resolution onboard audio

5 ride vehicles with two cars each, 12 passengers per train

“Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, Fire in The Hole continues Silver Dollar City’s strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks,” states Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company. “Spurring the creation of The Fire District, the custom-designed Fire in The Hole makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. As the District’s anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow.”

The new attraction is inspired by the original Fire in the Hole which was built in 1972. The original ride is currently in its final season.