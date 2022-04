ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Silver Dollar City in Branson is nominated for the 2022 number one amusement park in America by USA Today 10 best readers’ choice awards. You can vote for the 1880’s style theme park through April 25th.

Silver Dollar City is known for its family-friendly rides, entertainment, and food. There is fun to be had along all the trails of the city. You can vote for this park and other locations here.