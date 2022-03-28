BRANSON, Mo. – A national panel of amusement and theme park experts has named Silver Dollar City a nominee for the title of the top amusement park in the county.

Silver Dollar City is one of 20 nominees for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. You can vote for the popular Branson destination by visiting SilverDollarCity.com/vote. You can vote everyday now through April 25.

As of late Monday afternoon, Silver Dollar City trails only Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for the top spot.

Silver Dollar City finished second in last year’s polling behind SeaWorld Orlando.