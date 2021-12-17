Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas named America’s best theme park holiday event

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas has been named America’s best theme park holiday event.

The contest is conducted by USA Today editors and industry experts who choose 20 nominees from across the United States.

This is the fifth time Silver Dollar City has won the award.

“We thank our friends from around the nation who cast their votes for Silver Dollar City’s Christmas Festival. Those who voted are responsible for launching “The City” to the top of America’s holiday must-see list,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City, who gives credit to the employees – or “citizens” – of The City.

An Old Time Christmas includes:

6.5 million lights

Two Broadway-style shows

A holiday light parade

8-story animated Christmas tree

Light spectaculars of Christmas in Midtown and Joy on Town Square

Holiday foods

Crafs colony of artisans creating heirloom gifts

Sing-a-long authentic steam train

The event will be going on until December 30.

Click here for more information on tickets.