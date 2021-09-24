Simone Biles defends her love for Imo’s Pizza on Jimmy Kimmel Live

ST. LOUIS – While gymnast Simone Biles was on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night promoting her Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour she talked about how much she loves Imo’s Pizza.

“Provel is the best,” Biles said.

“Provel is the world’s most disgusting cheese,” Kimmel said.

Now, Kimmel’s wife is from St. Louis and Biles’ boyfriend Texans DB Jonathan Owens is also from St. Louis, but Biles and Kimmel have opposing opinions of the Gateway City’s staple.

Biles eats pizza after every competition and after every Gold Over America show.

“That’s usually the only thing open, but good thing it’s my favorite food,” she said.

When the Gymnastics Olympic Trials were held in St. Louis in June, Biles made sure to get some Imo’s Pizza.

We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles! pic.twitter.com/AToh9D1UQC — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 26, 2021

We miss you!!! — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 29, 2021

“These people are very nice people, but like provel is like to provolone what Velveeta is to cheddar,” Kimmel said.

“I don’t discriminate against cheese,” Biles said.

She said it is a perfect 10.