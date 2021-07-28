Simone Biles has Imo’s Pizza waiting for her at her Houston home

ST. LOUIS – After Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the competition Tuesday to focus on her mental health, pizza lovers and gymnastics fans reached out to see if Imo’s Pizza was going to send Biles a care package, but they were already one step ahead.

Someone please express mail her an @imospizza https://t.co/51CLmPoRai — Cat Dad (@archcityhistory) July 27, 2021

Imo’s Pizza sent a box of frozen pizzas to Biles’ home in Houston “shortly after she left for Tokyo.” The pizzeria screenshotted a photo from Biles’ boyfriend, Houston Texans safety and native St. Louisan Jonathan Owens, who tagged Imo’s and said “thank you for the care package.”

To everyone saying we should send @Simone_Biles pizzas, we did shortly after she left for Tokyo. We sent them to her and @jjowens_3, and they'll be waiting for her when she lands in Houston. :-) pic.twitter.com/21wpMzkaeU — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) July 27, 2021

She has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition set to start on Thursday. The individual final starts Sunday.

Biles was in St. Louis for the Olympic Team Trials and while she was here she tried the square beyond compare.

We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles! pic.twitter.com/AToh9D1UQC — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 26, 2021

When she got home to Houston she wrote on Twitter, “back in houston and already missing imo’s”

back in houston and already missing imo’s — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 29, 2021

Biles is currently in Tokyo, but she will undoubtedly be able to enjoy the square beyond compare when she gets home.