Simone Biles will be able to get IMO’S anywhere in the country soon

ST. LOUIS – Simone Biles doesn’t have to miss IMO’s for much longer.

The Square Beyond Compare is moving to a new warehouse facility in order for IMO’S to ship nationwide. The nationwide shipping of IMO’S frozen pizzas will begin Tuesday, July 13.

Biles tasted the cheesy square while she was in St. Louis for the Olympic Trials. Once the trials were over, and her spot on the Olympic team was secured, she was home and wrote on Twitter, ” back in Houston and already missing Imo’s.”

We miss you!!! — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 29, 2021

The pizza company said in a Facebook post for IMO’S lovers across the county to “hold on just a little while longer.”

FOX 2 has reached out to IMO’s to get more information on the nationwide shipping.