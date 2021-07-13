Single father diagnosed with cancer auctioning off autographed Tom Brady rookie card

ST. LOUIS – A single father recently diagnosed with potentially fatal cancer is auctioning off a signed Tom Brady rookie card to provide for his daughters.

Scott Weaver’s autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket was consigned to Heartland Sports Cards and Memorabilia where it will be auctioned off. The card is numbered 40/100. The bid has already gone over $116,000 as of Tuesday. The bidding ends on July 25 at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Weaver told Sports Collectors Daily that the card became in his possession in late 2003 or early 2004 when “he purchased a “surprise box” of football cards on eBay for $100 that was guaranteed to have at least one 2000 Playoff Contenders Autographed Rookie Card inside.”

Weaver told the outlet that back then he “was a die-hard Rams fan” and he was hoping to get Marc Bulger’s signed rookie card instead.”

“I was actually disappointed at the time,” Weaver said.

When Brady started to become a household name, he got the card professionally graded. Beckett Grading gave it a 7.5 (NM+) with a 9 autograph grade.

The card was once stolen fromWeaver and ended up in a St. Louis area hobby shop. The Sports Collectors Daily said, “Thanks to a tip, it was confiscated and returned to Weaver.”

Weaver’s daughters are 10 and 18, and this sale could really change their lives.