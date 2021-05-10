Sinkhole drains man-made lake at Lone Elk Park

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Lone Elk Park‘s 17-acre man-made lake partially drained because of a sinkhole that opened up. This isn’t the first time this has happened in the lake’s 50-year history.

A man snapped photos of the hole forming Sunday night. Viewer Willie Nelson sent images of the hole forming to FOX 2. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area Monday morning and captured images of the leak in the lake. Water can still be seen rushing into the hole.

“From time to time we’ll have some sinkholes or swallow holes open up in this lake and it’s just natural cause of the topography where the lake was constructed,” said Tobi Moriarty, manager of design and development for St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Park staff noticed the problem on Friday and estimate that the lake has drained about 6 feet in elevation.

“The lake does fluctuate but it was receding quite quickly,” Moriarty said.

Lone Elk Park is located near Interstate 44 and Valley Park. It is a popular place for people and photographers to visit because the elk roam free and visitors can see them up close.

The hole concerns St. Louis County Parks officials. It is the primary source of water for the park’s bison and elk.

There is some water still in the lake. It is not clear how the fish are doing after the lake lost so much water.

The depth of this sinkhole isn’t known yet but it’s in a similar location to the one that happened in May 2016. At that time, park staff noticed that the lake lost six to seven feet of water over 24 hours. They found a hole in the bottom of the lake.

“At this point, we’re assuming it will be similar. And that one took about 120 cubic yards of fill and was about 20 feet deep and 12 feet in diameter,” Moriarty said.

The repairs in 2016 cost approximately $25,000 in material.

A clay liner was placed over the limestone when the man-made lake was put in. A hole in the liner may be contributing to the leak.

Luckily, this won’t have an impact on the wildlife, it just doesn’t look as pretty.

“The aesthetics is the biggest part of this lake. People come here and expect to see a great, big, beautiful lake and we’ll try and get it back there for them as soon as possible,” Moriarty said.

St. Louis County Parks officials say that it is not unusual for a sinkhole to form in a man-made lake. Due to the geological makeup of this area, sinkholes are a continual problem. This part of the United States has a lot of limestone rock under the soil. When you build a lake on top of that material, it is not uncommon that a hole could form.

“It’s going to be an issue. So as long as we want to have a lake we’re going to have to do repairs,” Moriarty said. “we have these holes pop up along the whole perimeter of the lake.”

While we probably won’t ever know the exact cause, there are a few guesses, including the recent small earthquake in Eureka.

“We repaired a water’s edge hole over the winter and the water was just starting to get higher and higher so it could be the additional head pressure from the higher lake elevation but it very easily could have been that earthquake. That would make a lot of sense,” she said.

But as to whether or not this lake will be fixed?

“Yes, absolutely, and we have started the process to find a solution and repair the lake,” Moriarty said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News