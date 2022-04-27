ST. LOUIS — Hollywood star Kathy Najimy is well known for her breakout role in the 1992 comedy film “Sister Act.”

Wednesday afternoon, Najimy starred in “Sisters Act” – and this time, she was playing a different role: herself.

The actor and activist was the featured speaker at a luncheon for the National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis. The organization was celebrating its 125 years of service.

“This is one of the most fearless groups, women’s groups, that I’ve ever spoken for – and I’ve spoken at a lot of events,” Najimy told FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda.

The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis works to improve the lives of women, children, and families through a variety of programs.

Its roots go back to 1919 when NCJW St. Louis launched a free milk program for students in St. Louis Public Schools.

Since then, it’s continued to advocate on a variety of issues, including education, economic justice, human trafficking, reproductive rights, and racial equality.

Najimy said she was moved to hear about the organization’s Back to School Store, an event that provides school supplies and clothing for underserved children.

“Kids who are in need, with backpacks and warm coats. I mean real, tangible things that really make a difference in a human’s life,” Najimy said.

She delivered her remarks to a packed ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton, citing the role NCJW plays in the community.

“You are an essential part of serving the St. Louis community. Helping women, and kids who really need you,” she said.

Sisters Act, a play on the title of the film, “Sister Act,” was a theme to convey sisterhood, advocacy, and service.

Najimy said she was proud to be associated with NCJW.

“That’s 125 years of advocacy. Or fearlessness. Of tackling subjects that a lot of women’s organizations really tackle. Or men’s organizations. I love that they see what the problems are – and say them. And try to commune with like-minded people to fix them.”