Sister and brother searching for Missouri family to adopt them

The Missouri Department of Social Serivces is asking for your help place siblings in foster care under adoption with a family.

Shyanne is in 6th grade and Ronald is in 3rd grade. They will need to remain in contact with their father following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.

This is an excerpt from their bios posted to the Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery’s Facebook page:

Shyanne, 6th grade, and Ronald, 3rd grade, are a great duo to know. Shyanne is an energetic “girly-girl,” who loves to have her hair up and styled in a “fancy” way, especially if it is paired with nice clothes. She loves talking about food as much as she loves eating. Using her imagination to play with stuffed animals and dolls, including her favorite doll named Clementine, is sure to elevate her mood. Shyanne usually has a smile on her face and is known for her upbeat personality. Animals have a devoted admirer in Ronald! Marine life and reptiles are his favorite, but enjoys all animals, and loves to share facts about animals. Playing outside on the playground is a perfect afternoon for this kid. Riding his scooter or bicycle are other fun activities for him. Ronald is a fan of Paw Patrol and playing card games. Ronald likes eating fruits and vegetables, but won’t say no to a drive to Taco Bell.

You can learn more about them and see many more Missouri kids up for adoption at the Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery. For more information on becoming an adoptive family, please email moheartgallery@raisethefuture.org or call 800-554-2222.