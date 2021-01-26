Sister of woman killed in Spanish Lake says St. Louis not safe to raise a family

ST. LOUIS – At just 30 years old, Ariel Brooks was already a loving mother of four. Ariel’s old daughter is 10, then she had a 7-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, and a 9-month-old daughter.

Her sister Capri said beyond being a mother, Ariel was sweet, caring, had a great laugh, and loved to dance.

Then on Jan. 18, that all got taken away. Ariel was found shot dead in her car. Her 9-month-old baby was in the backseat. She wasn’t harmed but was in the vehicle for about 12 hours before she was found. Capri said she knows the baby was wet, hungry, and cried all night.

Andrew Buckingham has been charged with Ariel’s murder. Capri said although he is behind bars, she doesn’t think St. Louis a safe place for her nieces and nephew to grow up. She wants her mother and the kids to move to Dallas where she lives.

A GoFundMe has been started for Ariel’s children. Capri said she wants the children to have counseling and some sort of financial stability.