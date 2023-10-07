ST. LOUIS – The 14th Annual Sister Strut Breast Cancer Walking Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. this morning in downtown Saint Louis. This event is both a celebration of life and an opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer in the community.

The day starts with a PEP rally at 8 a.m. to warm up before the walk, which begins at 8th and 15th streets, culminating at Chestnut Ave. Breast cancer survivors and supporters come together to participate in the walk, concluding with a celebratory parade.

Sister Strut also sheds light on how breast cancer impacts the black community. Over the past two decades, despite a decrease in mortality rates, there has been a noticeable increase in breast cancer cases among black women and men.