Sisters abandoned as children reunite for the first time

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Five sisters abandoned as children have reunited for the first time. They traveled from other states to St. Charles to meet the youngest sister they never thought they would find.

The Palfreeman sisters went into “the system” as they call it when they were very young. Four of them were put into foster care and in children’s homes in St. Louis in the 1950s. They eventually came back together years later to live with their biological father and stepmother. They always knew they had a younger sister and brother but could never find them.

Last year, the younger sister reached out to them after St. Louis released her adoption records.

Lisa had been adopted as a child and never knew she had four older sisters. They also have a brother named Scott Glendon Collins whom they still can’t find. They’re hoping this story will somehow connect them with Scott.

