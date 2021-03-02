Six Chesterfield officers honored for pulling accident victim from fiery wreck

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s been 30 years since the Chesterfield Police Department bestowed its highest award.

On Monday, three police officers were honored with the Distinguished Service Citation for Valor at Chesterfield City Hall for their part in a dramatic rescue.

In Sept. 23, 2020, six officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 14300 block of Olive Boulevard and found a man had been partially ejected from the car but was entangled in the engine compartment’s wiring and could not move.

The car had burst into flames as a result of the crash.

The six officers braved the flames to cut the wires holding the man in place. They succeeded in freeing the man, who was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

That man continues to recover from the accident.

Chesterfield Police Chief Ray Johnson conferred the Distinguished Service Citation to officers Andrew Mattaline, Devin Kitrel, and Ryan Broeker. In addition, Johnson bestowed special Chief’s Commendations to Sgt. Teresa Koebbe and officers Zachary Ty Seeger and Mathew Niemeier.