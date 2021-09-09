Six Flags casting for Holiday in the Park

ST. LOUIS – Six Flags is looking to cast performers for Holiday in the Park.

Here are the role listings from Six Flags:

• For our Miss Kitty’s show, we are looking for a Baritenor who can move well and must be great at physical comedy.

• For our Majesty of Christmas, we are looking for Tenors, Basses, Altos, and Sopranos. No DANCING REQUIRED.

• For our new Caroling show, we are looking for a Tenor who can blend well with a group of others and has a fun and energetic stage presence.

• For our Rockin’ Holiday Hits show we are looking to cast a Tenor and Soprano with STRONG dance capabilities.

For more information or to apply, visit here.