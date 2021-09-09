Six Flags casting for Holiday in the Park

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Six Flags is looking to cast performers for Holiday in the Park.

Here are the role listings from Six Flags:

• For our Miss Kitty’s show, we are looking for a Baritenor who can move well and must be great at physical comedy.
• For our Majesty of Christmas, we are looking for Tenors, Basses, Altos, and Sopranos. No DANCING REQUIRED.
• For our new Caroling show, we are looking for a Tenor who can blend well with a group of others and has a fun and energetic stage presence.
• For our Rockin’ Holiday Hits show we are looking to cast a Tenor and Soprano with STRONG dance capabilities.

For more information or to apply, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News