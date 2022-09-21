ST. LOUIS – It’s fun by day and fear by night at Six Flags St. Louis.

Their annual Halloween celebration kicks off Wednesdays. During the day, the park will have their Kids Boo Fest, featuring family-friendly Halloween attractions and activities. However, by night the park transforms into the full Fright Fest experience with haunted attractions, scare zones, and more.

For a limited time, guests can also enjoy special Fright Fest food offerings like the Funnel Scream Cake with Snickers. Fright Fest is happening now through October 30.