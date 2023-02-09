EUREKA, Mo. – On Saturday, February 11, Six Flags is kicking off a job fair for its 2023 season.

The amusement park features positions that include first-time jobs for teens, part-time positions for retirees, and college credit internships. The ‘Gateway to Thrills’ hires over 2,500 employees each season while providing benefits, flexible schedules, and competitive wage rates.

In frontline positions, rates start at $12.50 per hour for employees 16 years old and up. Specialty positions are also available, with rates up to $18.00 per hour.

Benefits for employees include discounted/complimentary admission, in-park discounts, insurance plans, paid internships, and scholarship opportunities.

People who attend the job fair will participate in drawings throughout the event that include four $25 gift card prizes. Incentives for attendants also include opportunities to meet with several departments that best for them and two free parking tickets.

Text FUN to 636-245-2717 or visit www.sixflagsjobs.com to apply. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.