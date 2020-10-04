Six Flags hosts HALLOWFEST for the first year due to COVID-19

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has taken the fright out of Fright Fest because of COVID-19.

Social distancing just doesn’t fit into the Fright Fest plan, so instead, they are holding HALLOWFEST. This is the first weekend and it was sold out Saturday.

“Halloween by far is the most popular time here at the park,” the spokeswoman for Six Flags Elizabeth Gotway said.

The fountain was flowing with blood red water at the amusement park.

The park is running at 25 percent capacity due to COVID. Guests temperatures are checked as they arrive and everyone is wearing a protective mask.

“I don’t like wearing a mask at all but it’s safety so I have to wear it,” Six Flags guest Danielle Owens-Turman said. “With all the people at this place, it’s really worth it.”

The five haunted houses and ten scare zones were removed because of social distancing.

“I’m sure they’ve gotten something up their sleeve to scare you,” Six Flags guest Nick Larrabee said.

“There are barriers. It keeps the guests from getting too close to the freaks and within the barriers, the freaks stay a safe distance from each other as well,” Gotway said.

The HALLOWFEST shows are not inside, they are staged outside in front of the theater. If things improve this may be the only year for HALLOWFEST and Fright Fest could return next year.

“We just need COVID to move along and let us bring all of the scare next year,” Gotway said.

