Six Flags looking for couples for vow renewal to celebrate park’s 50th anniversary

EUREKA, Mo.– Love “goes big” at Six Flags! The theme park is a place where many memories, friendships, and even marriages begin.

For its 50th anniversary, the Eureka park is celebrating the many marriages that have taken place as a result of the park.

Six Flags! is having 25 couples renew their vows. The event is slated for Saturday, June 19.

If you and your loved one have a love story that involves the park you may be chosen as one of the couples to participate.

You can learn how to sign-up at Six Flags! website.