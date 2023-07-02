ST. LOUIS – Opening day for the 2023 summer season at Six Flags St. Louis was delayed a few hours on Sunday because of Saturday’s rain and wind.

Power was knocked out by the storm, and employees had to do a little extra cleanup work to remove some downed tree limbs before opening the park to the public.

Six Flags was scheduled to open at 11 a.m., but the fallout from the storm made that impossible.

Some visitors were parked and waiting as early as 10 a.m. to get in for opening day. Park employees brought them bottles of water to cope with the intense summer heat while power was restored on the grounds.