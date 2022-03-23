EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags will open the season on April 2 with some new attractions.

Some of those new attractions include Six Flags’ new Low Sensory Space to celebrate Autism Awareness Month this April, Spring Blooms flower displays from April 15 to May 2, more relaxation stations, Hurricane Harbor’s new Adventure Cove area, and the CATWOMAN Whip ride coming in the late spring.

“In addition to introducing a new thrill ride and an updated kid’s area in Hurricane Harbor, we have made changes and upgrades in the park that will make our guests’ visit more carefree and more enjoyable than ever before,” park president Phil Liggett said.

The new tech at the park includes Q SMART which improves the speed and efficiency of the ride line, more charging stations, and new mobile food ordering options.