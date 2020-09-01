Six Flags replaces Frightfest with Hallowfest

EUREKA, Mo. – What will Halloween look like this year during the pandemic? Six Flags was worried they might not get to have their beloved Frightfest but now they will. It will be different in several ways though. It is now called Hallowfest. It is basically Frightfest that follows strict COVID safety precautions. Indoor events and some of the up-close activities are changing. Photo ops will be set up around the park and lots of scary creatures will be milling about. Creatures and guests will have to socially distance and wear masks. The creatures will have masks built into their costumes.

Guests have never been allowed to wear masks but this year they can and are encouraged to do so. Six Flags says get creative! But you can’t cover your whole face. Character encounters will be set up throughout the park. Daytime is more for the little ghosts and goblins. Nighttime is when the graveyard, eerie smoke, and lighting kick in. Six Flags will control the crowds by requiring guests to make a reservation and select a time. Hallowfest takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from October 3 through November 1 from 2 to 10 p.m. each day.