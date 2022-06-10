EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years.

For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.

Representatives with Six Flags say the annual pass will offer park-goers more flexibility and opportunity to plan a visit. In St. Louis, the annual pass will give customers access to the theme park, Hurricane Harbor water park and a variety of special events this season and into next season.

There are three types of Six Flags annual passes available:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass: $78 or 12 payments of $6.50; Includes access to Six Flags St. Louis and Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking and special savings (Blockout dates apply).



Annual Extreme Pass: $150 or 12 payments of $12.50; Includes access to all Six Flags outdoor parks, general parking, two junior passes, and special savings.



Annual Ultimate Pass: $350 or 12 payments of $29.24; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks preferred parking options, two junior passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings.



In addition, for a limited time, guests have the option of purchasing a summer pass, which includes access to Six Flags St. Louis & Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking through Labor Day for $59.99.

Guests can purchase and manage their Six Flags Annual Pass by visiting the Six Flags St. Louis website or through the Six Flags app, where they can access a full list of benefits associated with their pass.