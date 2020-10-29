Six Flags St. Louis plans for howling good time during rare Halloween Full Moon

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis will be open on Halloween this year, a rare occurrence but entirely appropriate because this year’s Halloween is even rarer. It will feature a full moon, the first since 2001, and something that only happens every 18 to 19 years.

This moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon, the full moon after the Harvest Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, fields had often been cleared by this time, so the bright moon meant hunters could easily see the animals that had come out to glean.

For most of the Earth, this full Moon will be the second full Moon in the month of October, making it a Blue Moon. This is also a micro moon, the most distant and smallest full moon of the year.

To celebrate the unusual event, Six Flags St. Louis will host a group Howl at the Moon at 7:15 p.m. on Halloween night in front of the Palace Theatre. The Howl will be led by the park’s resident werewolf on the roof of the theatre and last for approximately 31 seconds.

Social Distancing will be observed with all guests six-feet apart from other howlers outside of their group. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while howling.

The event will be part of Six Flags St. Louis’ HALLOWFEST. The park will be open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/hallowfest