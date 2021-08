EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags is now offering free tickets to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theme park is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to give away 20,000 one-day tickets valid through January 2.

“This ticket donation represents our ongoing commitment to our local communities to safely provide fun and thrilling memories for our guests,” Park President Phil Liggett said.

Click here to find a clinic near you involved in the offer.