ST. LOUIS — Tim Ezell takes on the new roller coaster “Rookie Racer” at Six Flags. It offers the appearance of a big, intense coaster while maintaining a kid-friendly appeal that young riders are sure to enjoy. The top speed is 27 mph.

The coaster features exciting elements like climbs, dips, S curves, and even a horizontal loop, all designed with kids in mind. It provides plenty of fun without being overly intense. The Rookie Racer is tailored for kids measuring over 36 inches in height.

Additionally, there’s the option to run it for a single lap, which is particularly useful when there’s a long line. However, most riders get the chance to experience it twice, adding to the enjoyment. Riders often come in, thinking their ride is over, only to be thrilled by a second round.