SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Six of seven Missouri residents have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a mult-million business.

The following people have pleaded to criminal charges in the investigation:

Evan Marshall, 24, Rogersville

Camren Davis, 25, Rogersville

Cody Ryder, 30, Springfield

Leslie Ice, 37, Springfield

Eric Klattenbach, 37, Springfield

Enx Khoshaba, 29, Springfield

A federal indictment alleges that seven people were involved in a conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines from Dec. 12, 2019 to Oct. 15, 2021.

Marshall became the target of the federal investigation in October 2021. According to the indictment, Davis and Ryder worked for Marshall and reportedly bought stolen catalytic converters on Marshall’s behalf. Per the indictment, Marshall had started a new company in 2019 to purchase junk vehicles. Investigators say Marshall scrapped them for several years, which provided the appearance of a legitimate business for the purchase, transportation and sale of stolen catalytic converters.

In July 2021, Marshall allegedly purchased stolen catalytic converters from an undercover agent and paid around $1,000. Authorities then obtained a search warrant in mid-October, which led to the recovery of 67 firearms and $125,000 at Marshall’s home. Investigators say Marshall learned of impending law enforcement action on Oct. 14, and he moved nearly 200 catalytic converters that night to another home. He was taken into federal custody one day later.

In Feb. 2021, Davis started a new company that purchased and sold catalytic converters. The indictment alleges that Ice, Klattenbach, Khoshaba and others stole catalytic converters in the Springfield area and elsewhere, then sold them to Davis and Ryder, who sold them to Marshall.

Under federal statutes, Marshall could be sentenced up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The other defendants who pleaded guilty could be sentenced up to five years in federal prison without parole.