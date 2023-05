ST. LOUIS – At least six separate shootings since Tuesday in St. Louis City.

A woman was shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. on Cochran Place at North 14th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood. Police arrested the shooter.

Another woman was shot just after 11:30 p.m. on John Avenue at North 20th Street, in the College Hill neighborhood.

Earlier, there were shootings on I-70 at Shreve, North Tucker, Itaska Street in south St. Louis, and on South 7th Street in Soulard.