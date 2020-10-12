Six students surprised with scholarships to barber college

ST. LOUIS – Your barber typically knows everything that goes on in town. But six future clipper artists were surprised with barber scholarships Monday morning.

The Wahl Clipper Corporation, based in Sterling, Illinois, has partnered with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, St. Charles Barber College, and Antonio’s Barber College to offer six students each a scholarship through the Fade It Forward program and help them become professional barbers.

“The thing is, being a barber was almost a dream,” said scholarship recipient Jawwaad Spann. “It was on my dream board and the thing is was just so busy doing a ton of other different things. And then all of a sudden, the opportunity came up.”

The six students were surprised at a celebratory luncheon with the right accessories to start their new careers.

“We feel passionate about everyone, especially those in the inner cities that get passed over for everything,” said Garland Fox, founder of the Fade It Forward program. “So, we want to come back and give them a pick me up and boost them up.”

Edrick Hodges, a scholarship recipient, is following in the footsteps of previous generations.

“My grandfather did it, my uncle do it, my dad did it, and I feel like it’s my time,” he said. “It is a very awesome day. I’ll never forget this day.”