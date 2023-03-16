SALEM, Mo. — Investigators found human remains during a search of private property near Salem, Missouri. The investigation into the find appears to be in the early stages.

Crawford County Sheriffs were called to the small community of Cook Station Tuesday evening. The area is about a two-hour drive southwest of St. Louis.

A few items of suspicious clothing were found on private property along Mound Ridge Road. A search warrant was granted and investigators found skeletal remains with the clothing Wednesday morning.

The search area is large and in a very remote location. They asked for help with the search today the Steelville Fire Department, and the Rolla Rural Fire Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators have not yet identified the remains. Police say the investigation in this case is still in the early phases.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to come at a later date. Please check back on FOX2Now.com and our social media channels for an update in this case. Sign up for our breaking news emails or download our app for an alert.