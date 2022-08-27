GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Officials discovered possible human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.

Granite City police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house. First responders made a discovery while digging around the area.

Officials in the Metro East are investigating the discovery. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: Story has been revised to indicate authorities possibly discovered human remains.