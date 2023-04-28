ST. LOUIS – Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the intersection of DeBaliviere Avenue and Kingsbury Place Friday afternoon after one of their own was wounded.

Investigators said a resident inside the Winter Garden Apartments had a gun in a pocket and shot the officer.

The officer was conscious, breathing, and described as “stable” after being taken to an area hospital. A second officer suffered a hand injury and was expected to recover.

“It was an ugly scene,” said Angela Williams, a resident living inside the apartment. “It was like I was in a movie.”

She lives on the second floor and believes the shooting occurred directly above her unit. She said it sounded like there was a scuffle before she witnessed the injured officers being taken to the hospital.

“The one cop came out, he was walking, but he was bleeding,” Williams said.

She said the wounded officer was taken away on a stretcher.

Other residents told FOX 2 that the man responsible for the shooting was agitated because loved ones were concerned about him and wanted to check on his well-being.

Police said the initial call was for a resident with a behavioral health situation.