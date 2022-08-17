ST. ANN, Mo. – A large trampoline park is set to expand its footprint in the St. Louis area.

Sky Zone is planning to open a new location in St. Ann. It’s unclear where and when SkyZone plans to expand, but the company announced plans Wednesday for a trampoline park in St. Ann and the company’s website also notes one is “coming soon.”

“While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful place for families to gather, and as owners, provides us with a proven path to profitability,” said Anthony and Noshella Thomas, Sky Zone franchisees. “From exclusive attractions to unforgettable birthday parties, we know local kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy everything Sky Zone has to offer and create life-long memories at our park.”

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has opened more than 60 attractions around the United States. The company has two locations in the St. Louis area located in Fenton and Fairview Heights, Illinois. SkyZone also previously had a location in Chesterfield.

“The explosive growth of active entertainment has attracted entrepreneurs looking to invest in the industry through franchising,” said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. “While we continue our expansion across strategic markets within the U.S., we are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Noshella to the network as they open a new park in one of Sky Zone’s original markets, St. Louis.”

