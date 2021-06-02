Slain police captain honored with naming of Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park to honor a fallen comrade.

Through stories and song, the gathered remembered Captain David Dorn, who was killed June 2, 2020, while interrupting a looting in progress at a north St. Louis pawn shop.

“We arrested many burglars,” said Col. Reggie Harris, Dorn’s former colleague. “Dave always taught me and insisted that the officers on his squad we apprehended people and we showed them dignity while being arrested.”

The Ethical Society of Police hosted the memorial event for Captain Dorn, who served 38 years with the St. Louis police force and later the Moline Acres police chief.

“Captain David Dorn was posthumously awarded the department’s highest honor the distinguished service citation due to his acts of courage and bravery during the June 2 incident at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones attended the luncheon and memorial to support Dorn’s family and recognize his service.

“It’s a shame how he lost his life protecting the pawn shop of one of his friends,” she said.

Dorn’s name will adorn two stretches of roadways—along the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and along a portion of Interstate 70—as the Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway.

“Dave was larger than life. He was a great man and he has huge shoes to fill,” said Ann Dorn. “He was a mentor to so many people in his career. Didn’t matter their race or their background. He loved his police officers, and he took care of all of them, and he took care of his community. He loved his community and he would do anything for everybody. And that’s what police officers are supposed to do. He’s the epitome of a true policeman.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News