ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is stepping up Friday to help the hundreds of workers who lost their jobs when the South City Hospital abruptly closed one week ago.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, or ‘SLATE,’ is hosting a job fair for the South City Hospital workers who were laid off when that facility closed. The event starts later Friday morning inside the building on Market Street, where the SLATE offices are located.

South City Hospital was formerly known as St. Alexius Hospital. It was on South Broadway in the Dutchtown neighborhood and had a 154-year history on the south side.

Mayor Tishaura Jones called the facility a healthcare safety net that supported many uninsured St. Louisans. It also supported many workers who are now looking for new job opportunities. That is what Friday’s job fair, hosted by SLATE is all about.

SLATE is the city of St. Louis government agency that offers jobseekers and businesses a variety of no-cost services related to employment, job training, and career advancement. There will be multiple potential employers at Friday’s hiring event, including BJC, Mercy Medical Centers, SSM, the VA Hospital, and Affinia Healthcare.

Here are the details for today’s job fair:

There are two sessions, one from 9:00 a.m. until noon and another from 1:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. It’s going to take place in the conference room on the first floor of the building at 1520 Market Street.

SLATE officials say that while the event here is supporting the former south city hospital workers, all jobseekers looking to break into the healthcare industry are invited to attend.