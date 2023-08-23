ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is stepping up Wednesday to help find new jobs for workers recently laid off from trucking companies. Hundreds of workers in the area are impacted.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, or ‘SLATE, is located on Market and is the city agency charged with helping displaced workers. This is where the job fair is going to take place, starting later Wednesday morning.

‘Yellow Trucking’ was one of the companies that recently shut down, leaving hundreds of St. Louis workers without jobs.

A SLATES release said that Wednesday’s job fair is for all job seekers interested in transportation and logistics careers. However, the release specifically mentions that the event is to help displaced workers from Yellow Trucking and DHL find new employment.

SLATE officials shared that it’s been devastating to watch numerous companies over the past few weeks close their doors with people trying to figure out what’s next. We’re told multiple employers have confirmed that they will attend Wednesday’s job fair, including Grey Eagle Distributing, FedEx, MoDOT, the Missouri Highway Patrol, Bi-State Development, and the United States Postal Service.

Officials from St. Louis Community College and The MTC Truck Driving School will also be on hand to offer training programs to those who might be transitioning into new careers.

Here are the details for Wednesday’s job fair:

It takes place from 9:00 a.m. until noon in the first-floor conference room here at 1520 Market. If you have questions, you can call SLATE at 314-589-8000.

You might recall that SLATE put on a similar job fair recently for health care workers after South City Hospital closed its doors.