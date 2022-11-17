ST. LOUIS – Around 80 people slept out in the cold on Thursday night as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.

The annual event raises money for the organization offering housing to teenagers and young adults between 16-24.

“It is very unnerving and uncomfortable,” said Brad Partridge.

Partridge has participated in more than five Sleep Outs.

“Breathing in that cold air, it’s hard to get some sleep,” he said.

Each person participating in Thursday’s event at the Harris-Stowe State University soccer field raised $5,000 for Covenant House.

“This experience brings them closer. It raises their awareness and brings them into the mindset of people who are sleeping in conditions like tonight,” said Colleen Daum, the chief advancement and advocacy officer.

The event is the biggest of the year for the nonprofit. The organization is the only provider of emergency shelter and transitional living programs for teenagers and young adults between 16-24, according to its website.