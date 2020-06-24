Sleeves for Support fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – As St. Louis settles into summer, area McDonald’s stores want to help people keep cool for a good cause.

“Right now, we’re selling these sleeves for support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and 100 percent of that 5 dollars goes back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Nolan Ruiz, a McDonald’s franchisee.

It’s called Sleeves for Support, a $5 drink holder with proceeds going to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis.

St. Louis has three Ronald McDonald houses in the metropolitan region, providing 59 families a place to stay each night for free.

“We provide a home away from home for families who travel to St. Louis seeking medical attention for their children,” said Dan Harbaugh, president of Ronald McDonald House Charities organization. “So, these families come into our town and don’t have a place to stay. Sometimes they’re here for 3, 6, or 10 months and we provide them with a place to stay free of charge.”

The Sleeves for Support drink holders are only available for a short time and a promotion that’s needed during the pandemic.

“Fundraising is very hard and to have great friends like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, who are always the anchors of our organization, it’s incredible,” Harbaugh said. “It’s the reason we can provide the families a place to stay free of charge.”