ST. LOUIS – The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.

From now to Dec. 31, customers can enjoy a holiday, pop-up cocktail bar known as the Sleigh Shed. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

The menu will have creative cocktails and delicious holiday appetizers. The bar will be decorated with Christmas colors, dripping icicle lights, and elaborate table and bar decor.

